Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

RDY opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

