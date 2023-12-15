Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $642.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

