Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

