Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,932 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $107,024.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,861 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,083.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $107,024.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,083.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $663,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,566,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,146 shares of company stock worth $3,026,534 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Barclays raised their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. Research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.