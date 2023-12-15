Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,120 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,816. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $231.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $234.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

