Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,411 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 165.2% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8,273.8% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 660,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,191,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,154 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

