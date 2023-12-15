Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,708,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99,974 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGNE opened at $187.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.76. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

