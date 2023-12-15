Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 113.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Blue Bird Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $836.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

