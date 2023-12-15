Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TORM plc has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.25.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 44.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.30%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

