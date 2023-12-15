Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,880 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 143,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 392,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
