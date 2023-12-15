Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRDO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,234,065 shares of company stock valued at $21,342,148. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.