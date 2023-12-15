HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,229,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

