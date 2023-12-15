HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $27,566.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,011,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,034.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,285 shares of company stock valued at $48,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

