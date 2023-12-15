HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $271.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $275.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average is $263.96. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

