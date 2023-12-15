Head to Head Comparison: IPH (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) versus SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) and IPH (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SP Plus and IPH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SP Plus 1.99% 22.91% 4.74% IPH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SP Plus $1.55 billion 0.65 $45.20 million $1.74 29.32 IPH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SP Plus and IPH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SP Plus has higher revenue and earnings than IPH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SP Plus and IPH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SP Plus 0 2 0 0 2.00 IPH 0 0 1 0 3.00

SP Plus presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given SP Plus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SP Plus is more favorable than IPH.

Summary

SP Plus beats IPH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services. The company also offers facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website. In addition, it provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+, AeroParker, and KMP Digitata branded websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile applications, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, Bags, AeroParker, MetroParker, and KMP Digitata brands. It serves private and public owners, municipalities, managers and developers of office buildings, residential and commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, healthcare facilities and medical centers, airlines, and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP. It also engages in patent attorney, lawyers, support, and data analysis and software businesses. The company serves Fortune Global 500 companies, multinationals, public sector research organizations, SMEs, professional services firms, universities, foreign associates, and other corporate and individual clients. IPH Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

