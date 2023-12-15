Head to Head Contrast: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) vs. Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Ajax and Realty Income.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67 Realty Income 0 7 5 0 2.42

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 93.63%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $61.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Realty Income.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Ajax and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax -134.34% -2.20% -0.45% Realty Income 22.64% 2.90% 1.68%

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Great Ajax pays out -31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 232.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $35.64 million 3.93 -$15.01 million ($1.41) -3.62 Realty Income $3.34 billion 12.52 $869.41 million $1.32 43.82

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats Great Ajax on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 640 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 54-year operating history and increased the dividend 122 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

