Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) is one of 364 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Headwater Exploration to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Headwater Exploration and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Headwater Exploration N/A N/A N/A Headwater Exploration Competitors 176.23% 4.30% 2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Headwater Exploration and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Headwater Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Headwater Exploration Competitors 652 4174 7789 299 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.02%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 33.25%. Given Headwater Exploration’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Headwater Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Headwater Exploration and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Headwater Exploration N/A N/A 14.35 Headwater Exploration Competitors $800.14 million $188.28 million -25.18

Headwater Exploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Headwater Exploration. Headwater Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Headwater Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Headwater Exploration competitors beat Headwater Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc. in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc. incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.