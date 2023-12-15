Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Issues Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Heart Test Laboratories worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

