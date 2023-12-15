Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of HSCS stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

