Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $182.65

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $182.65 and last traded at $183.49, with a volume of 394719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

