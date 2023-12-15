Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Kirt P. Karros Sells 26,127 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

