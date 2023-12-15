HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $420.00

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 419.10 ($5.26), with a volume of 276618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.20).

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 386.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,126.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 81.78, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is 1,891.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HgCapital Trust

About HgCapital Trust

In related news, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 384 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,102.44). Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.