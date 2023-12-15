Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after purchasing an additional 269,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.31. The company had a trading volume of 337,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $179.78.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.85.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

