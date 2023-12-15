Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

NYSE HEP opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $761,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

