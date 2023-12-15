HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.94 on Monday. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,868,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

