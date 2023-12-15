Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Raised by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.72. The stock had a trading volume of 362,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

