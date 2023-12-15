Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of HBANM opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $24.42.
About Huntington Bancshares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- What is a Special Dividend?
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
- Trading Halts Explained
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.