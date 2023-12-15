HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 5.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 1,354,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,607,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

HUYA Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

