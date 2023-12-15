HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 5.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 1,354,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,607,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
HUYA Stock Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.