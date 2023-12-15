iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.9 days.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

