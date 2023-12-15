iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.9 days.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.
iA Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.