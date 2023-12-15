ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICLR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.65. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.