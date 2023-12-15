ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $315.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $278.00 on Monday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $288.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.65.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,147,000 after buying an additional 157,527 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

