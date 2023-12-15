IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 13,774 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,607,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,685,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IES stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86.

Get IES alerts:

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. FMR LLC boosted its position in IES by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IES during the second quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IES by 4,466.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IES by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 49,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IES by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IESC

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.