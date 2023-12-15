Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $131.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.