IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BACK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 4,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,953. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 176.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,069.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.