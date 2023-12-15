Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 6,500 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 113.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

