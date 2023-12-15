Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 148,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

