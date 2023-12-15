Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 220 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,104. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.58. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

