Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.32. 2,622,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

