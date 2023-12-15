Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 170,380 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 192,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 27,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

