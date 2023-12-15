Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 20,370 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 293,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.74. 2,661,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,775,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

