Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 2,696 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,449. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

