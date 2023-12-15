Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 9,957 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.
Shares of VONV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. 118,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,229. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $72.70.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
