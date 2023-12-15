Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 9,957 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of VONV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. 118,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,229. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.