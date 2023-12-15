Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,570. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

