Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 10,000 LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (BATS:MSTB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (BATS:MSTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.19% of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MSTB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 18,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $148.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF Profile

The LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (MSTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to outperform the large-cap US equity market by holding long exposure to the S&P 500 combined with a dynamic risk overlay. The risk overlay can go long or short equity and volatility through the use of derivatives.

