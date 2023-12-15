Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 1,278 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $217.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

