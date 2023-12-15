Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after buying an additional 100,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 137,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.85. 2,201,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,085. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

