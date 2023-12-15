Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.11% of 1st Source worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in 1st Source by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 36,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

