Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,829. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day moving average of $257.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

