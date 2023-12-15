Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $270,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.01. The company had a trading volume of 349,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.86.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

