Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $825.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,449. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $830.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $765.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.62.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.